Bear in mind that the selling does tend to intensify in US trading as it has been the case since last week. But already we are seeing some cautious tones in Europe today, with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures both down 0.2% and Nasdaq futures down 0.3%. That is weighing further on European indices as well.

Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.9%

UK FTSE -0.9%

And this comes amid a backdrop of lower bond yields for once I might add. 10-year Treasury yields are down 7 bps to 4.235% and that isn't enough of a reason for stocks to find a much needed reprieve so far in August. That's certainly not a good look.