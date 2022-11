There is still a sense that markets are not quite settled on the week. Yesterday's sluggish tone at the start amid the China headlines were quickly brushed aside and the softer start today has given way as well. European indices have also nudged slightly higher and if we do see broader sentiment tilt more positively, that could see the slight dollar advance today turn the other way too.

In the context of this week though, there is the US midterms and inflation data on Thursday to be wary about.