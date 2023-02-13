S&P 500 futures have now inched into positive territory, cutting down losses of over 22 points from Asia trading earlier in the day. There aren't any major headlines driving the recovery in the past hour or so and I would very much attribute this to some added choppiness and the push and pull in markets ahead of the main event tomorrow.

The dollar is also sitting more mixed on the day as such, keeping higher against the yen and holding light gains against the franc, pound and loonie while sitting lower against the aussie and kiwi on the day.