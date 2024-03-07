It is still early in the day with the ECB and US weekly jobless claims coming up. Those events are not likely to offer much but US futures are already showing slight optimism by brushing aside the losses earlier in the session. S&P 500 futures were down as much as 0.4% but are flat on the day currently.

S&P 500 futures

It reaffirms that dip buyers are still seen in the market following the drop on Tuesday this week. Nvidia is continuing to play a big part in that with price closing in on $900 in pre-market. The parabolic run higher in the stock continues to buoy overall sentiment it would seem.