S&P 500 futures

S&P 500 futures are now up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures have pared earlier losses to be up 0.1%. Meanwhile, Dow futures are seen up 0.3% on the day currently. In Asia and large periods of European morning trade, investors remained cautious after Nvidia's earnings release overnight. The revenue figures were a beat but other details including softer guidance were seen as disappointment as shares of the chip giant fell after hours.

For now, NVDA is still down 0.8% pre-market but broader market sentiment is starting to perk up.

We'll see if this can hold ahead of the Wall Street open later but if anything else, it shows that dip buyers are certainly making their presence known.