Here's a snapshot of things:

S&P 500 futures -3.0%

Nasdaq futures -4.6%

Dow futures -2.1%

Russell 2000 futures -5.3%

At one point, Nasdaq futures were down over 6% so the rout in tech shares is at least not getting much worse for now. It's a full-fledged flight to safety mode with traders chasing the usual safe havens. Bonds are bid and so is the Japanese yen and Swiss franc. Besides that, it's pretty much a sell everything else case in broader markets to start the week.

