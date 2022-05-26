After a bit of a back and forth start, equities are catching a bit more of a bid in the past half-hour. US futures have pulled higher with S&P 500 futures now up 0.6% on the day close to 4,000:

Nasdaq futures are up 0.4% and Dow futures are also seen up 0.6% at the moment. The more positive mood is also helping to see European indices post modest gains on the session now:

Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.6%

UK FTSE flat

France CAC 40 +0.8%

In FX, the dollar remains sluggish as it is seen down slightly against the euro, pound, yen, and franc. The greenback is trading little changed against the loonie, aussie, and kiwi. Meanwhile, Treasury yields have also pared its earlier decline with 10-year yields now flat on the session at 2.75%.