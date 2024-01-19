S&P 500 futures are now up 0.4% with tech stocks leading the charge once again after the gains yesterday. Nasdaq futures are up 0.7% while Dow futures are up 0.2% currently. After having struggled earlier in the week, equities are producing quite a solid turnaround in fortunes yesterday and so far today.

The S&P 500 index itself now looks to be setting up for a test of the 4,800 mark once again. That has been a key technical level that has prevented a break to fresh all-time highs, so there is that to watch out for. If that gives way, expect risk sentiment to go running as we look towards the closing stages of this week.

SPX
S&P 500 index weekly chart