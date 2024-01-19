S&P 500 futures are now up 0.4% with tech stocks leading the charge once again after the gains yesterday. Nasdaq futures are up 0.7% while Dow futures are up 0.2% currently. After having struggled earlier in the week, equities are producing quite a solid turnaround in fortunes yesterday and so far today.

The S&P 500 index itself now looks to be setting up for a test of the 4,800 mark once again. That has been a key technical level that has prevented a break to fresh all-time highs, so there is that to watch out for. If that gives way, expect risk sentiment to go running as we look towards the closing stages of this week.