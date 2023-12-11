S&P 500 futures -0.1%

Nasdaq futures -0.2%

Dow futures flat

There has been very little movement during the session and that's not really helping with the mood in European stocks as well. In the bond market, Treasury yields are just mildly higher so that's not indicative of much as well. And in FX, the dollar is flat against almost all major currencies with only the Japanese yen being the notable mover today. USD/JPY is up 0.8% to 146.15 from earlier here.

It's all setting up for a more tentative and pensive session in North America trading, not least with plenty of key risk events still to come later in the week.