The latest headline is that the DPR is saying that "Ukrainian forces have started implementing Donbass invasion plan", according to Sputnik News. Again, it must be stressed that this is all coming from the Russian media so it remains to be seen what the follow up is but there is potentially an idea here:

Equities have reacted more negatively to the headlines since this one here, and US futures have now erased gains on the day. S&P 500 futures are flat alongside Dow futures while Nasdaq futures are down 0.1%.

Just be reminded that it is a US holiday later today so that will make for an interesting session with lighter trading conditions.