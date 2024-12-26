S&P 500 futures are down 0.4% with Nasdaq futures down 0.5% and Dow futures down 0.4% as well. Trading conditions are mired by thin liquidity as we are still in the holiday period for markets. Europe is out for the day and so will Canada, leaving only US markets to open later. But during a period like this, don't expect market players to do much in any case. Not until the new year at least.

Coming up though, we do have the weekly initial jobless claims. So, that will add to some intrigue on Christmas week. The S&P 500 itself has largely erased its post-Fed drop and that's vindicating dip buyers going into the turn of the year. Here's a look at the chart: