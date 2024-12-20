There's no festive cheer in stocks as of yet, as the downside shove this week continues to run its course. S&P 500 futures are now down 0.8% as we observe one-way traffic ever since European traders got to their desks today.
Dow futures are down 0.6% and Nasdaq futures down 1.2% as well currently. In Europe itself, it's still a sea of red too. The DAX is down 1.4% and CAC 40 down 1.2% on the day. The UK FTSE is also down but less striking, lower by 0.6% at the moment.
A more hawkish Fed was a key trigger but don't discount the impact of rising long-term Treasury yields in all of this.
Here's a look at how the week is playing out so far for the major indices:
- DAX -3.4%
- CAC 40 -2.7%
- UK FTSE -2.9%
- IBEX -3.7%
- FTSE MIB -4.3%
- S&P 500 -3.0% (Futures down 0.8%)
- Nasdaq -2.8% (Futures down 1.2%)
- Dow -3.4% (Futures down 0.6%)
- Russell 2000 -5.3% (Futures down 1.1%)