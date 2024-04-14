I was trying to write an 'oil is up' or 'oil is down' headline but each time I decided the price reversed!

Choppy opening, here are the 1 minute candles:

The ES, S&P 500 futures, gapped up a touch and have also chopped, but remain higher.

Anyway, those are the early responses from futures.

And by the time I click on 'publish' it'll all be out of date. Here goes.

---

Added:

I posted earlier on why the subdued response. I think this is a reasonable explanation: