There was a bit of a push and pull after the US CPI report yesterday but Wall Street ended up with a positive close. The Nasdaq was flat though and we're seeing some light struggles in tech now again. On the other hand, Walmart just reported its Q2 earnings and that was a beat on both EPS ($0.67 vs $0.64 exp.) and revenue ($169.3 billion vs $168.5 billion exp.). Dow futures are up 0.2% currently but S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures have turned flat.

S&P 500 futures

European trading featured a more muted tone across broader markets. That puts all the focus on the US retail sales data coming up later to set the tone for the final two days this week.