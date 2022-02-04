S&P 500 futures +1.1%

Nasdaq futures +2.0%

Dow futures +0.5%

The gains here aren't as overwhelming as the drop from yesterday though, which saw the Nasdaq suffer its worst day since October 2020. More hawkish central bank vibes piled on top of the negative undertones in tech stocks amid the 'Meta-reverse':

But after the close, Amazon posted record revenue and that is helping to provide some relief to the market and risk trades for now.

That said, just be wary that we still have the US non-farm payrolls report later to deal with and that will be yet another key risk event for investors to navigate through before the weekend.