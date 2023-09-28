Happy Thursday.

As usual, that means it's initial jobless claims day. There have been several points in the past two years where it looked like claims were going to break higher but they've repeatedly been reeled back in. Last week's fall helped to kick off another leg in the rout in bonds and today's will be closely followed. The consensus is a bounce back to 215K.

The other item at the bottom of the hour is the 'final' Q2 GDP report. Of course, nothing is ever final when it comes to GDP as it's often revised years later. In any case, it's the third reading and it's usually not a big market mover but it will get some attention.

Later, we get August US pending home sales (10 am ET) and the KC Fed (11 am ET). The US sells 7-year notes at auction just after 1 pm ET. Check the economic calendar for more.

Watch for fixing flows as the month winds down.