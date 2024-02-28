It's Wednesday and markets are in something of a bad mood with US equity futures lower, yields down and the US dollar strengthening across the board.

The main event on the economic calendar today is the 2nd reading on US Q4 GDP. It's not a big market mover but the machinations of the report can lead to some knock-ons for Q1 2024, particularly with inventories and consumer spending.

Along with that report we get at the same time:

US Jan advance goods trade balance

Wholesale inventories

Canadian current account

Canadian avg weekly earnings

That's all for the US economic calendar today aside from weekly US oil inventories at 10:30 am ET.

The Fed calendar features: