Fed's Logan

The US dollar is under pressure against the low-yielding yen and Swiss franc while S&P 500 futures are down 20 points.

Expect swings at the bottom of the hour with a handful of US economic data releases:

Q1 GDP (second reading)

Initial jobless claims

Advance goods trade balance

Wholesale inventories

Canadian current account

Then at 10 am ET, we get US April pending home sales.

On the Fed calendar, we get Williams at 12:05 am ET and Logan at 5 pm ET.