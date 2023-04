The main event of the week is coming up next with the first look at Q1 GDP set to be released at the bottom of the hour. The consensus estimate is for 2.0% annualized growth, a slowdown from 2.9% in Q4 but well-above the recession that many were expecting by this point.

Estimates range from +0.7% to +3.3% with the final Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker at 1.1%.

Along with the GDP report, we will get weekly jobless claims data with the consensus at 248K.