Prior was 1.8%

m/m HICP +0.4% vs +0.2% exp

CPI +2.0% y/y vs +1.8% exp

CPI +0.4% m/m vs +0.2% exp

These numbers are hot but were flagged by regional numbers earlier. As Justin wrote:

Just take note that the readings here are much higher than anticipated. And this is likely to see an upside consideration to the estimate for the national reading later. German annual inflation is expected to come in at 1.8% in October but looking at this, we might see it move to around 2.1% instead.