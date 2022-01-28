Headlines are crossing now about the Iran nuclear deal, saying they're at the point where political decisions are needed. That's another signal of progress and it highlights that a deal is possible.

But it will come down to the White House and what they're prepared to give up. Oil is at $88 and that gives Iran plenty of leverage. For me though, this is the easiest path forward for Biden.

The SPR release last month did very little. There's more capacity there but that would leave the US in a tough spot if there was a genuine oil supply shortage or a super spike. For me, that bullet has already been fired.

Next is Russia-Ukraine. The US and UK appear willing to sanction Russian energy exports if Putin's forces roll into Ukraine. This is a tough decision and I think Germany will block it. I think there's around $10 of geopolitical risk in oil right now and by giving into some of Putin's demand and de-escalating the situation, that could bring down oil prices. This might be tougher than backing down on Iran though.

In the medium-to-long term, the options are just as difficult. Biden vowed to end new drilling leases in his campaign and has done so far. One exception was an auction that was already scheduled for 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico. However that sale today was blocked by a US judge who said environmental assessments didn't sufficiently take climate change into account. Analysts believe they will appeal but how hard do they want to push? And what about larger projects like Keystone XL? That would be a dramatic climbdown.

Ultimately, there is inventory in the US to drill but shale producers have shown discipline so far and I believe they'll be slammed by inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term and worker shortages if they try to ramp. I don't think there's an appetite for shareholders for that kind of spending but prices close to $100 could change that.

So my base case is that there's an Iran deal but who knows what will happen with Russia.

All that said, maybe this is overthinking it. Look at this chart: