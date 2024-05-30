NATO allies have slowly been giving Ukraine permission to use weapons in Russia, and now we get the big one with the US authorizing its weapons to be used in Russia but only in the area around Kharkiv.

The report is from Politico, citing two people familiar.

“The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use U.S. weapons for counter-fire purposes in Kharkiv so Ukraine can hit back at Russian forces hitting them or preparing to hit them,” a U.S. official confirmed, adding that the policy of allowing long-range strikes inside Russia “has not changed.”

Now the question is what Russia does in retaliation.