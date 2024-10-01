From Axios' Barak Ravid:

Senior White House Official tells me: “The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel"

He continues:

Senior White House Official:“We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran״

Oil is jumping on this and US equities are under pressure.

In April, Iran launched around 170 drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and more than 120 ballistic missiles towards Israel. Most were shot down.