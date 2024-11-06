Its too early to be definitive but the current state of play is favourable for Trump.

Indeed, the New York Times electoral college 'needle' is currently putting Trump on 278 electoral votes vs. 260 for Harris.

The USD surged earlier as the voting favoured Trump. Key state of Georgia looks all but locked in for him. There are still plenty to play out, Harris has inched ahead on Philadelphia, for example.

Arizona

Michigan

Nevada

North Carolina

Philadelphia

Wisconsin

But, you'd rather be Trump right now than Harris. Stay tuned!