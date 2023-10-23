The Pentagon says the US has not seen a direct order from Iran for its proxies to increase attacks against US troops in the Middle East.

I think this is an important headline because it argues against the fears of a broader regional war involving Iran. Or at least it shows that the US isn't beating that war drum.

Oil is down $1.68 to $86.41 today and that looks like the right trade. We're far from out of the woods in terms of a bigger conflict as the incursion into Gaza hasn't even started but this raises the odds that it's limited to areas bordering Israel.