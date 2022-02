Also:

US Senior Official says Putin moving “peacekeeping forces” to Donetsk & Luhansk regions of Ukraine may not trigger "swift and severe" sanctions. Says that Russia has had forces in the Donbas for the past 8 years”

Meanwhile UK PM Johnson is MUCH more hawkish:

It would appear western allies are being split in their response. Putin has been moving incrementally, he'll be assessing this split response and it'll inform his next moves.