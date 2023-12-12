The US Treasury sanctioned a long list of Russian companies today that were involved in acquiring machine tools, equipment and key inputs for the war in Ukraine. It also went after companies boosting Russia's energy production and exports.

However US and European sanctions including the oil price cap have been ineffective so far, with Russia seemingly able to trade through third parties.

More worrisome for Ukraine is that it looks like money from Congress for more weapons could be stalled. Zelensky is meeting with US lawmakers this week but Republicans want a deal on comprehensive border security before allocating more funds. That deal has been a tough one to make and Congress is likely to shut down for the holidays on Friday.

I wouldn't rule out anything from Congress, which always waits until the last minute, but it's getting tougher to believe the US will still be funding the war a year from now and it doesn't look like Russia's lines are about to collapse.