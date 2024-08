Reuters poll - U.S. home prices to rise 5.4% in 2024, 3.3% in 2025, and 3.4% in 2026 (vs 5.0%, 3.3%, and 3.4% in May poll).

Reuters poll - U.S. existing home sales to rise to 4.15 million unit rate in Q4, 4.24 in Q1 2025 (vs 4.28 and 4.40 million in May poll).