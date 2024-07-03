Bloomberg is reporting that dozens of U.S. House Democratic lawmakers are considering sending Pres. Biden a letter demanding that he withdraw from the race. There were reports that Biden spoke with key Democratic leader Schumer. The New York Times reported that an ally of Biden told them that the president was considering dropping out if momentum cannot be established soon.

Biden speaks with ABC News Stephanopolis on Friday.

The White House has denied the NY report.

