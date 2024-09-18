The bill was to fund the government for 6 months. Its failed. There are 12 days until the government shuts down.
Reuters:
- The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to defeat a stopgap government funding bill brought forward by Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, as some members of his own party opposed the measure.
- It was unclear what next steps Johnson will take to avoid a partial government shutdown beginning on October 1, when money for many federal agencies would be depleted.