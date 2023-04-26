The vote is taking place at present.

The bill would raise the debt ceiling and cut government spending.

Its unlikely to pass the Senate in its current form.

Just a step in the negotiation process.

It's the the "Limit, Save, Grow Act". Who comes up with these cheesy names?

The bill needs 218 voters to pass, its thought that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has these in the bag. McCarthy rules with a 222-213 majority as Speaker. He can afford to lose just 4 members of his obstreperous party members. So its gonna be close.