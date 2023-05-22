Speaker of the House McCarthy saying he is optimistic in 3 different ways:

Thinks they can make it all happen by that deadline

We can get a deal tonight

We can get a deal tomorrow.

Saying "can" has been around from Day 1 of negotiations. "Will they be able to make it happen", or "Will they get a deal tonight", or "Will they get a deal tomorrow" is what NEEDS to be done.

Now the negative, McCarthy adds:

Nothing is agreed to in negotiations with Biden on US debt ceiling

Debt ceiling must be reached this week it to get it through Congress before June 1

