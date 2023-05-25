US House Speaker McCarthy:

  • We do not have a deal on debt ceiling
  • negotiators will continue working
  • Its hard, but we're working and we're going to continue until we get this done
us china trade deal waiting

---

This fiasco saga jusyt goes on and on.

There are around 7 days to go before a possible default (the drop dead date is unknown). Unless a deal is agreed in the next 24-48 or so there will not be enough time to enact before June 1

-

eur