US House Speaker McCarthy:

We do not have a deal on debt ceiling

negotiators will continue working

Its hard, but we're working and we're going to continue until we get this done

This fiasco saga jusyt goes on and on.

There are around 7 days to go before a possible default (the drop dead date is unknown). Unless a deal is agreed in the next 24-48 or so there will not be enough time to enact before June 1

