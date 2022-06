US household net worth declines in Q1

The Q1 US household net worth fell to US$149.3 trillion.

Stock market values fell by $3.0 trillion in Q1.

Real estate added about $1.7 trillion

Household debt grew by 8.3% annualized in Q1

business debt rose by 8% annualized

federal government debt rose by 14.9% annualized

state and local debt contracted by 3% annualized

The last time US household net worth contracted was in the Q1 of 2020.The Q2 will also likely see a decline.