Housing starts and building permits for December 2022

Housing starts

Housing starts 1.382M versus 1.359M estimate

Prior month housing starts from November revised lower to 1.401M from 1.427M previously reported

Single-family housing starts came in at 909,000 which is 11.3% above the revised number of 817,000

Multi family units came in at 463,000

Building permits

Building permits 1.330M versus 1.370M estimate

Prior month building permits last month came in at 1.342M

Single-family permits came in at 730,000 down 6.5% from 781,000 last month

Multifamily units permits came in at 555,004 December

An estimated 1.649 million housing units were authorized by building permits in 2022 which is 5% below 2021 number of 1.737 million

Both housing starts and building permits fell on the month

Housing starts fell -1.4% for the month of December

Building permits-1.6% for the month of December

housing completions:

Total housing completions came in at 1.411 million down -8.4% from November. The number is still 6.4% above the December 2021 rate of 1.326 million

Single-family housing completions came in at 1.050 million-8% from November's 1.092 million.

An estimated 1.3923 million housing units were completed in 2022 which is 3.8% above the 2021 level of 1.341 million

