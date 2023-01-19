Housing starts
- Housing starts 1.382M versus 1.359M estimate
- Prior month housing starts from November revised lower to 1.401M from 1.427M previously reported
- Single-family housing starts came in at 909,000 which is 11.3% above the revised number of 817,000
- Multi family units came in at 463,000
Building permits
- Building permits 1.330M versus 1.370M estimate
- Prior month building permits last month came in at 1.342M
- Single-family permits came in at 730,000 down 6.5% from 781,000 last month
- Multifamily units permits came in at 555,004 December
- An estimated 1.649 million housing units were authorized by building permits in 2022 which is 5% below 2021 number of 1.737 million
Both housing starts and building permits fell on the month
- Housing starts fell -1.4% for the month of December
- Building permits-1.6% for the month of December
housing completions:
- Total housing completions came in at 1.411 million down -8.4% from November. The number is still 6.4% above the December 2021 rate of 1.326 million
- Single-family housing completions came in at 1.050 million-8% from November's 1.092 million.
- An estimated 1.3923 million housing units were completed in 2022 which is 3.8% above the 2021 level of 1.341 million
