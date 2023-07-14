Import prices year on year

US import prices for June -0.2% versus -0.1%. Prior month -0.4% versus -0.6% previously reported

US export prices for June -0.9% versus -0.2%. Prior month -1.9%

U.S. import prices have declined in 5 out of the first 6 months of 2023, following a 3.2% increase in 2022.

Over the past year, import prices have fallen by -6.1%, marking the largest 12-month drop since May 2020.

Details within the report show:

Import fuel prices rose by 0.8% in June after a 4.3% decline in May, with rising petroleum prices offsetting lower natural gas prices.

Despite the rise in June, import fuel prices have fallen 36.4% over the past year, the largest 12-month drop since June 2020.

Petroleum prices increased by 1.1% in June following a 3.8% decrease in May. Over the past year, petroleum prices have fallen by 35.1%.

Natural gas prices decreased by 5.6% in June, contributing to a 78.4% drop from January to June. Over the past 12 months, natural gas prices have fallen by 70.8%, marking the largest year-over-year drop since the series began in September 1982 .

. The price index for nonfuel imports decreased by 0.4% in June, with lower prices for nonfuel industrial supplies and materials, consumer goods, capital goods, foods, feeds, beverages, and automotive vehicles contributing to the decline.

Over the past year, prices for nonfuel imports have decreased by 1.4%.

Prices for foods, feeds, and beverages fell by 0.3% in June, driven largely by lower prices for fish and shellfish.

Nonfuel industrial supplies and materials prices fell by 1.1% in June.

All major categories of finished goods imports saw price decreases in June, with the price index for consumer goods dropping by 0.3%, capital goods prices declining by 0.1%, and automotive vehicle prices falling by 0.1%.

The price decrease for capital goods was driven by a 0.3% drop in computer prices. The decrease for automotive vehicles was due to lower prices for parts, engines, bodies, and chassis.

Good data on import-export inflation. I know the fuel/energy price declines YoY are shocking but then again the rise was also shocking. Oil has been relatively steady since November between $64 and $84. The high price in 2022 reached $130.50