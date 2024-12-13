US imports
  • Prior month import prices +0.3% revised to 0.1%
  • Prior month export prices +0.8% revised to 1.0%
  • Import prices YoY 1.3% vs 0.6% last month (revised from 0.8%). Largest since July
  • Import prices MoM 0.1% vs -0.2% estimate
  • Export prices MoM 0.0% vs -0.2% estimate

Imports details:

  • Fuel Imports:

    • Prices increased 1.0% in November (after a 0.8% decline in October).
    • Higher prices for natural gas (+47.4%) and petroleum (+0.4%) contributed to the rise.
    • Year-over-year, fuel prices declined 8.6%, with petroleum prices down 7.6% and natural gas prices down 34.5%.

  • All Imports Excluding Fuel:

    • Prices were unchanged in November (after rising 0.2% in September and October).
    • Higher prices for foods, feeds, beverages, and consumer goods offset declines in nonfuel industrial supplies, capital goods, and automotive vehicles.
    • Prices increased 2.3% over the past 12 months.

  • Foods, Feeds, and Beverages:

    • Prices rose 1.3% in November, the largest monthly increase since July 2024 (+2.0%).
    • The rise was driven by a 13.1% increase in vegetable prices.

  • Nonfuel Industrial Supplies and Materials:

    • Prices declined 0.2% in November (after rising 1.2% in October and 1.0% in September).
    • Lower prices for unfinished metals and chemicals led the decline.

  • Finished Goods:

    • Capital Goods: Prices decreased 0.1%, the first drop since May 2024, due to lower machinery and equipment prices.
    • Automotive Vehicles: Prices fell 0.1%, the first decrease since November 2023, driven by lower prices for non-engine parts.
    • Consumer Goods: Prices increased 0.1% for the third consecutive month.

Export details:

  • Agricultural Exports:

    • Prices declined 0.4% in November (previously increased by 1.9% in October, 0.8% in September).
    • Soybean and fruit prices fell, offsetting higher prices for nuts, bakery/confectionery products, and meat.
    • Prices decreased 2.5% over the past 12 months.

  • All Exports Excluding Agriculture:

    • Prices increased 0.1% in November (after a 0.8% rise in October).
    • Higher prices for capital goods and nonagricultural foods offset lower consumer goods prices.
    • Prices for industrial supplies, materials, and automotive vehicles were unchanged.
    • Year-over-year prices rose 1.2%, the largest 12-month gain since July 2024.

  • Nonagricultural Industrial Supplies and Materials:

    • Prices were unchanged in November (following a 1.8% increase in October).
    • A 1.0% drop in chemical prices offset higher prices for nonferrous metals and fuel.

  • Finished Goods:

    • Capital goods prices increased 0.1% in November (following a 0.3% rise in October), driven by electrical generating equipment and tech products.
    • Consumer goods prices fell 0.1%, with declines in manufactured nondurables and durables.
    • Automotive vehicle prices were unchanged; higher prices for new passenger vehicles offset lower prices for goods-transport vehicles.