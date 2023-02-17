The US dollar looks to be breaking out today after struggling all week to get through the February highs. Data and Fedspeak aren't going to be a big part of the equation today but there are a few events worth noting starting at the bottom of the hour with:

US import/export prices

A speech from the Fed's Barkin

We heard from Barkin earlier this week so that's not likely to be a market mover. At 8:45 am ET though we hear from the Fed's Bowman, who is in a panel discussion. She tilts hawkish so the appearance is a risk.

Finally, the US sells 30-year bonds at 1 pm ET. Cash is trading at 3.93% at the moment after rising as high as 3.97% earlier today.