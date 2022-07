It's a holiday in the USA. Happy independence day to all our American readers.

Normally, that would keep global markets very quiet but that hasn't exactly been the case so far this week. The pound is continuing its rebound from late last week and is near the June 30 highs.

Expect trading to grind to a near-halt after Europe heads out, though Canada is in the office today. The Canadian June PMI from S&P Global is due at 9:30 am ET and were previously at 56.8.