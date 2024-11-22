The major US stock indices are marginally higher to start the new trading day:

Dow industrial average is up 80 points or 0.19% at 43960

S&P index is up 6.47 points or 0.10% of 5954.90

NASDAQ index is now trading marginally lower by 4.5 points or -0.2% at 18963.

The S&P global/manufacturing and services data will be released at 9:45 AM ET with expectations for manufacturing at 48.8 and services and 55.2.

The two-year. Yield is trading at 4.340%, -0.8 basis points while the 10-year yield is at 4.406%, -2.6 basis points