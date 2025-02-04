Yesterday the NASDAQ index and the Russell 2000 low the way to the downside with declines of -1.25%. Today those declines were reversed. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average rose by 134.13 points or 0.30% at 44556.04

S&P index rose 43.30 points or 0.72% at 6037.87

NASDAQ index rose 262.06 points or 1.35% at 19654.02

Russell 2000 rose 31.7 points or 1.41% at 2290.20

Shares of Palantir led the gainers with a rise of 23.99%. Super microcomputers rose by 8.60% and Arm Holding increase by 4.21%.

AMD rose by 4.58% ahead of earnings after the close.

Also reporting after the close will be Chipotle and Alphabet. Chipotle shares are up 1.11%, while Alphabet shares rose 2.47%

After the close Alphabet reported earnings of $2.15 versus $2.13 expected. Revenues were marginally lower than expectations at $96.46 billion versus $96.56 billion estimate. Shares are down -6% in after-hours trading