The major US stock indices are all closing lower. No new records today.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial average -382.15 points or -0.86% at 43910.98

S&P -17.36 points or -0.29% and 5983.99.

NASDAQ index -17.36 points or -0.09% at 19281.40.

The small-cap was 2000 with a decline of -43.13 points or -1.77% at 2391.84.