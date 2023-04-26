The major US stock indices are ending the session with mixed results. The NASDAQ index is closing higher thanks to the likes of Microsoft and Nvidia. Microsoft shares rose 7.24% while Nvidia gained 2.72%. Shares of micron rows of 4.95% and snowflake up 8.54% also contributed to gains.
The Dow industrial average and S&P index. For the Dow, Home Depot fell -2.75%, Merck fell -2.7% and Honeywell felt -2.58%.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average fell -228.98 points or -0.68% at 33301.86
- S&P index fell -15.62 points or -0.38% at 4056.00
- NASDAQ index rose 55.18 points or 0.47% at 11854.34