The major US stock indices are trading lower as the trading day kicks off. At risk, is the 9-day win streak in the Dow and the Nasdaq indices. The S&P is up 8 of 9 days. A snapshot of the major indices shows:
- Dow is down -73 points or -0.20% at 37484
- S&P is down -5.72 points or -0.12% at 4762.60
- Nasdaq is down -2 points or -0.01% at 14996.
The small cap Russell 2000 is down -2.2 points or -0.11% as 2018.64
In the US debt market
- 2 year 4.381%, -5.5 basis points
- 5 year 3.885%, -4.7 basis points
- 10 year 3.890%, -3.2 basis points
- 30 year 4.013%, -2.0 basis points
in other more markets:
- Crude oil is up $1.26 or 1.70% at $75.22
- Gold is down -$5.24 or -0.26% at $2034.71
- Bitcoin is trading at $43,965. The high reached $44,165, and the low reached $42,207 today.