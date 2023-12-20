The major US stock indices are trading lower as the trading day kicks off. At risk, is the 9-day win streak in the Dow and the Nasdaq indices. The S&P is up 8 of 9 days. A snapshot of the major indices shows:

Dow is down -73 points or -0.20% at 37484

S&P is down -5.72 points or -0.12% at 4762.60

Nasdaq is down -2 points or -0.01% at 14996.

The small cap Russell 2000 is down -2.2 points or -0.11% as 2018.64

In the US debt market

2 year 4.381%, -5.5 basis points

5 year 3.885%, -4.7 basis points

10 year 3.890%, -3.2 basis points

30 year 4.013%, -2.0 basis points

in other more markets: