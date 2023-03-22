The major US indices are opening little changed as expected:

looking at some stocks:

  • First Republic shares are trading down $0.35 at $15.42
  • KRE regional bank indexes trading down $0.43 or -1.0% at $45.64
  • Nvidia is trading up $0.90 or 0.32% at $262.89
  • Meta-shares are up $0.42 or 0.21% or $202.61 as they ride upgrades after recent cuts in employment. Getting rid of $500,000 a year jobs is encouraging to analysts.