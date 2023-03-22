The major US indices are opening little changed as expected:
- Dow Industrial Average up 24.3 points or 0.07%
- S&P index down -0.51 point or -0.01%
- NASDAQ index down -5.86 points or -0.05%
- Russell 2000 down -6.24 points or -0.35%
looking at some stocks:
- First Republic shares are trading down $0.35 at $15.42
- KRE regional bank indexes trading down $0.43 or -1.0% at $45.64
- Nvidia is trading up $0.90 or 0.32% at $262.89
- Meta-shares are up $0.42 or 0.21% or $202.61 as they ride upgrades after recent cuts in employment. Getting rid of $500,000 a year jobs is encouraging to analysts.