The US stock indices are opening higher as investors shrug off the CPI data, and instead focus on a 2 year yield that may now be at 4.31% up 28 bps on the day but compared to last week at 5.085%, that is still down 75-80 bps. What's so bad about that.

The snapshot of the market shows:

  • Dow industrial average is upp 331 points or 1.04% at 32153
  • S&P is up 59 points or 1.54% at 3915.05
  • Nasdaq is up 210 points or 1.86% at 11397
  • Russell 2000 is up 52.4 points or 3.01% at 1796.62