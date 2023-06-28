Major indices stopped declines yesterday with solid gains led by the Nasdaq index.

The Dow industrial average snapped a six-day losing streak while the NASDAQ and S&P snapped to day declines. Today, shares are lower in early trading. The NASDAQ is leading the way lower after a report in the Wall Street Journal suggesting that the Biden administration was to put constraints on AI chip sales to China. Nvidia shares are trading down -2.54% in early trading.

A snapshot of the major indices shows:

Dow industrial average down -120 points or -0.35% at 33806.32

S&P index -15.76 points or -0.36% at 4362.64

NASDAQ index down 43 points are -0.32% at 13512

Looking at the US yields, they are lowering across the curve:

2-year yield 4.741% -2.3 basis points

5-year yield 4.006% -2.8 basis points

10-year yield 3.740% -2.7 basis points

30 year yield 3.817% -2.2 basis points

In other markets: