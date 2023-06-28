Major indices stopped declines yesterday with solid gains led by the Nasdaq index.
The Dow industrial average snapped a six-day losing streak while the NASDAQ and S&P snapped to day declines. Today, shares are lower in early trading. The NASDAQ is leading the way lower after a report in the Wall Street Journal suggesting that the Biden administration was to put constraints on AI chip sales to China. Nvidia shares are trading down -2.54% in early trading.
A snapshot of the major indices shows:
- Dow industrial average down -120 points or -0.35% at 33806.32
- S&P index -15.76 points or -0.36% at 4362.64
- NASDAQ index down 43 points are -0.32% at 13512
Looking at the US yields, they are lowering across the curve:
- 2-year yield 4.741% -2.3 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.006% -2.8 basis points
- 10-year yield 3.740% -2.7 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.817% -2.2 basis points
In other markets:
- Crude oil is trading down $0.14 at $67.56
- Spot gold is down $3.50 or -0.18% at 1910.30
- Silver is down $0.06 or -0.27% at $22.76