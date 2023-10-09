The major US indices are opening lower with the NASDAQ index bearing the brunt of the declines. The markets are trading without the barometer from the US interest rates as the bond market is closed in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average - 11.5 points or -0.03% at 33404

S&P index -16.4 point or -0.36% at 4293

NASDAQ index -134 points or -1.03% at 13291.12

in other markets,