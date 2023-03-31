US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term open with the gains as the month/quarter comes to an end. The S&P and NASDAQ are both on pace for the fifth positive week in six. The major indices of report three consecutive days. The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index is looking to end the quarter with a gain of 15% (the largest increase since the 3Q of 2020).

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average of 163 points or 0.50% at 33022

S&P up 15.08 points or 0.37% at 4065.90

NASDAQ index of 33 points or 0.28% at 12046.90

Russell 2000 up 12 points or 0.68% at 1780.50

For the first quarter, the NASDAQ index data leading the way with a gain of close to 15%. The Dow is near unchanged.

Dow Industrial Average is down -0.36%

S&P index up 5.95%

NASDAQ index up 15.19%

In the US at that market today, yields are little changed/down after the better-than-expected PCE data

two year 4.107%, +0.9 basis points

five year 3.649% -1.4 basis points

10 year 3.516% -3.4 basis points

30 year 3.707% -3.9 basis points

The US core PCE data came in today with a gain of 0.3% versus 0.4% expected. The year on year gain came in a touch lower at 4.6% versus 4.7% for the core PCE. Personal consumption came in at +0.2% versus 0.3% expected. Personal income came in at 0.3% versus 0.2%.