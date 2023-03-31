US indices open with the gains as the month/quarter comes to an end. The S&P and NASDAQ are both on pace for the fifth positive week in six. The major indices of report three consecutive days. The NASDAQ index is looking to end the quarter with a gain of 15% (the largest increase since the 3Q of 2020).

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average of 163 points or 0.50% at 33022
  • S&P up 15.08 points or 0.37% at 4065.90
  • NASDAQ index of 33 points or 0.28% at 12046.90
  • Russell 2000 up 12 points or 0.68% at 1780.50

For the first quarter, the NASDAQ index data leading the way with a gain of close to 15%. The Dow is near unchanged.

  • Dow Industrial Average is down -0.36%
  • S&P index up 5.95%
  • NASDAQ index up 15.19%

In the US at that market today, yields are little changed/down after the better-than-expected PCE data

  • two year 4.107%, +0.9 basis points
  • five year 3.649% -1.4 basis points
  • 10 year 3.516% -3.4 basis points
  • 30 year 3.707% -3.9 basis points

The US core PCE data came in today with a gain of 0.3% versus 0.4% expected. The year on year gain came in a touch lower at 4.6% versus 4.7% for the core PCE. Personal consumption came in at +0.2% versus 0.3% expected. Personal income came in at 0.3% versus 0.2%.