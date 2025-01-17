Prior month US industrial production -0.1%. Revised to +0.2%

US industrial production 0.9% versus 0.3% expected

Prior capacity utilization 76.8%. Revised higher 277.0%

Capacity realization for December 77.6% versus 77.0% expected. Best since August of 2024

Manufacturing output MoM 0.6% versus 0.2% estimate. Prior month revised higher to 0.4% from 0.2%

good data for the month and revisions were also better than expectations.

Remember earlier this week the Philadelphia manufacturing index came in much stronger than expectations. This may have been a prelude to that survey data